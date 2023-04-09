A previous report on this story can be viewed in the player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Central Ohio Crime Stoppers continues to investigate a homicide that is nearly three years old.

Columbus police are seeking assistance in finding a suspect or suspects involved in a fatal shooting that took place on May 24, 2020. On that evening, just after 9 p.m., officers were called to the 1900 block of Maryland Avenue in Eastgate on reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival CPD found Andrew Kelly, 26, laying on the ground in a back yard of a Maryland Avenue residence with a gunshot wound. Kelley was taken to an area hospital but was unable to survive his injury. He was pronounced dead at 11:55 p.m.

Video obtained from the shooting location showed that there was a fight between Kelley and other unidentified men at the scene. Police said there were anywhere from 20 to 30 other people at the scene when the shooting happened.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest and/or indictment of the person(s) responsible for this crime. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrime.org and submit your tip.