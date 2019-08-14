Police seek stumbling, bumbling ‘Bobcat burglar’

Columbus police are searching for the stumbling, bumbling Bobcat Burglar, who was wearing an Ohio University hoodie and determined to break into a Dollar General.

The break-in occurred on July 31 at the Dollar General at 4245 MacsWay Ave., according to the Columbus Division of Police.

The suspect attempted to use a concrete block to break the front glass door, but the block ended up breaking, police said.

He still made his way in.

BOBCAT BURGLAR BLOOPERS – TURN UP THE VOLUME:On July 31, 2019 at 11:59pm this burglar wearing an Ohio University… Posted by Columbus Division of Police on Wednesday, August 14, 2019

While inside, the suspect attempted to use a cart as a stool to climb the store shelves and fell multiple times.

He stole alcohol, cigarettes, food, electronics and more but not before falling time and time again.

“While crime isn’t funny. This Bobcat burglar handed us these bloopers on a silver platter,” police said in a Facebook post.

“We’re on the prowl to identify him. We’ll be head over heels happy when he’s caught.”

Anyone with information on the Bobcat Burglar should contact Det. Benham at 614-645- 2084 or tbenham@columbuspolice.org.