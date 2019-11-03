Police seek robbery suspects who attacked two people in grocery store parking lot

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are asking the public for help in finding suspects who allegedly beat, tased and robbed a gas station employee who was on his way to make a large bank deposit in a Kroger parking lot in Whitehall.

The suspects also struck someone who witnessed the crime with their vehicle, causing the victim to fall into the vehicle’s open trunk. After driving a short distance, they pulled the witness out of the trunk and attacked the victim.

The incident occurred on Oct. 6. in the parking lot at Kroger, 850 S. Hamilton Road when the Sunoco Gas Station employee had a large amount of money on him and was going to make a bank deposit.

The victim was allegedly beaten, tased and robbed by two suspects as he walked through the parking lot, according to police.

After getting the money, the suspects ran back to their vehicle, which was parked nearby and got inside.

The trunk to the vehicle was open and a Kroger employee, who witnessed the robbery, chased the suspects to their vehicle.

As the suspects backed out of the parking space to get away, the vehicle struck the Kroger employee causing the employee to fall into the trunk of the vehicle.

The suspects then drove a short distance through the parking lot with the Kroger employee in the trunk.

The suspects pulled over, pulled the employee out of the trunk, punched and kicked the employee several times and left the employee lying in the parking lot.

The suspects got away with a substantial amount of money, officials said.

The suspect vehicle is described as a black 2007-2012 Toyota Camry with dark window tint and no front license plate.

It’s possible that the front passenger side window does not have tint on it.

The suspects are described as: black males in their 20s, thin build and between 5’06 to 6 feet tall.

Surveillance photos of the suspects’ vehicle can be viewed the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest and/or indictment of the person(s) responsible for this crime.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477) or go to our website at www.stopcrime.org and e-mail your tip. You may also submit a tip by downloading our new free P3 Tips mobile app available on the iOS and Android platforms. We are no longer taking tips via text message.

