Police seek information on missing Westerville woman

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – Westerville Police are searching for a missing woman last seen May 25.
Westerville Police Department says Emily Noble, 52 is still missing, last seen Monday, 25 at 9 a.m.
Emily was last seen at her home near County Line Road and State Road in Westerville.
Emily is a white woman, approximately 5-feet tall and weighing approximately 100 pounds. She has naturally curly brown hair and brown eyes.
Police said Emily works for the state of Ohio and frequented Westerville and Columbus area parks, especially Hoover, Sharon Woods, Blendon Woods, Inniswood, and Alum Creek.
Emily also enjoyed walking everywhere in Westerville, with police saying no park in the city was too far for her to walk.
Westerville PD ask anyone with information to contact (614) 901-6881.