Police seek information on missing Westerville woman

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The two weeks of protests following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis have prompted a new wave of leaders to emerge in central Ohio.

Heather Johnson of Columbus said she attended her first protest on May 28, and she continued to attend demonstrations on many of the days that followed.

Johnson also participated in NBC4’s “The Conversation,” which aired last Thursday.

“I’m just a mother of five, so I feel like I’m doing this as I would want my mother to have done to advocate for me,” she said.

The sizes of the demonstrations in downtown Columbus are significantly smaller than those last week, but Johnson is hopeful that the push to end racial injustices will not fade.

“We had Trayvon Martin and it died down,” she said. “We had Freddie Gray and it died down. When is it going to stop dying down because I don’t want my son to be on a hashtag."

Johnson has spent the last several days helping citizens register to vote.

She is also collecting signatures for a petition to change the name of a portion of Broad Street to Black Lives Matter Boulevard.

Despite her efforts, she said she does not consider herself an activist.

“I haven’t earned it [that title] yet,” she said. “I’m out here and I’m trying, but I have not earned the title yet. But I’m working on it.”

Johnson is hopeful the demonstrations seen across the country and her work in Columbus are just the beginning of the conversation to end racism.

“The conversation is not over,” she said. “Hopefully, it’s just the beginning and it will evolve for us to be able to do better things for our community. That’s what we want to see — changes.”