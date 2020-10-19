Police seek information in shooting of 30-year-old man in north Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are asking the public for help after they found a man at a residence on the North Side who had been shot multiple times .

The Columbus Division of Police said the shooting occurred Friday night near Chittenden Avenue and St. Clair Avenue, where police found 30-year-old Russell Hale suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Hale was taken to a hospital, where he remains in stable condition, police say.

No suspect information is available at this time. Police ask anyone with information to call 614-645-3689.