Police seek information in shooting of 30-year-old man in north Columbus

Local News

by: NBC4 staff

Posted: / Updated:
sirens_43897

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are asking the public for help after they found a man at a residence on the North Side who had been shot multiple times .

The Columbus Division of Police said the shooting occurred Friday night near Chittenden Avenue and St. Clair Avenue, where police found 30-year-old Russell Hale suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Hale was taken to a hospital, where he remains in stable condition, police say.

No suspect information is available at this time. Police ask anyone with information to call 614-645-3689.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

NBC4 Jobs

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools