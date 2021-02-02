Police seek help locating missing and endangered man in Village of Buckeye Lake

VILLAGE OF BUCKEYE LAKE, Ohio (WCMH) – Police are searching for a missing and endangered adult who was last seen on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Village of Buckeye Lake Police Department, Byron Ferrin, 20, was last seen wearing black or blue jeans and possibly a Lakewood High School Letterman Jacket.

Police believed he had a backpack with him. He is said to be 6-feet tall and weighs 135 pounds.

The family told police, he had not taken his medication for autism and development Disability since Sunday either and is less social without it.

Police ask anyone with information to call 740-928-0999.