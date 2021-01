COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Police are searching for a runaway teen last seen in the North Linden area.

According to police, Archkelist Lattimer, 11, walked away from his home near Pontiac Street and Maynard Avenue, around 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

He has brown hair and brown eyes, weighs 75 pounds and is 4-foot tall.

Local authorities did not provide a clothing description. Police ask anyone with information to contact 614-645-4545.