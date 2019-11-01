Police searching missing 11-year-old from east Columbus

Closings & Delays
COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police are asking for help locating a missing child.  

According to the Columbus Division of Police, 11-year-old Juan A. Kinney was last at about 5pm, Thursday, seen near his home at Livingston Avenue and Elaine Road.  

Juan is described as a black male, with brown hair, brow eyes, 5 feet 2 inches tall, and about 100 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a white shirt, red sweatpants, black Jordan shoes, and was not wearing a coat.  

Columbus police said he may be with friends but ask anyone with information to call 614-645-4624.

