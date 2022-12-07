COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is asking for community help in searching for a suspect in connection with an assault — both physical and with a car — in northeast Columbus.

Latasha Fowler has warrants for two counts of felonious assault, which reportedly occurred July 31 just after 3 a.m. on the 400 block of Northtowne Boulevard in Forest Park East, according to Columbus police.

Fowler’s boyfriend was asking two women for help in finding a ride home after Fowler had kicked him out of her car, a report from CPD said. As the two women allowed the man to use a phone to call his sister, Fowler got out of the car, approached one of the women and struck her from behind with her fist.

Police said Fowler and her boyfriend began fighting each other before they both got back into the car. Fowler accelerated the car towards both women and struck them before leaving the scene.

One of the victims was unable to walk and was taken to Riverside Hospital in stable condition with arm and knee injuries. The other victim had minor injuries and did not want medical attention.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest and/or indictment of the person(s) responsible for this crime. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrime.org to email your tip.