Police searching for vandals at Logan cemetery

LOGAN, OH (WCMH) — Police in Logan are searching for the suspects who knocked over several gravestones at a local cemetery.

According to the Logan Police Department, over the last week, there were two separate incidents at the Oak Grove Cemetery where vandals knocked over multiple grave markers.

Police believe the incidents happened during the evening hours and ask residents that live in the area to contact the Logan Police Department if they noticed anyone in the cemetery after hours.

Cemetery workers are scheduled to reset all headstones over the next several days.

Anyone with information on these incidents can call the Logan Police Department at 740-385-6866.