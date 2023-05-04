COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Police are on the lookout for two suspects who allegedly shoplifted over $2,400 worth of merchandise within a six-day period from a west Columbus retail store in March.

According to Columbus police, on March 22, two females between the approximate ages of 16 and 25, allegedly stole over $2,000 in fragrances from a store on the 1700 block of Hilliard Rome Road. On March 28, the same two individuals stole around $400 worth in men’s and women’s fragrances.

Two suspects accused of shoplifting near Hilliard were captured on video surveillance. (Courtesy/Columbus Division of Police)

On both occasions the suspects were captured on video surveillance and police said they left the store without paying for any of the items.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to contact Columbus Police Property Crimes Detective Lee at 614-645-2043 or email jlee@columbuspolice.org. The information can also be submitted to Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).