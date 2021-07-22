Police searching for two suspects in deadly Franklinton shooting

Clyde Littlefield (left) and Logan Besse (right)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are searching for two suspects in a shooting at a Franklinton bar that left a man dead earlier this month.  

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 2:08 a.m., July 1, officers were called to a bar in the 900 block of Sullivant Avenue on the report of a shooting.  

When officers arrived on scene, they found Edward C. Hunter, 29, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Witnesses told police Hunter and another man got into a fight, when the suspect pulled a gun and fired several shots, striking Hunter. 

On Thursday, police announced they had filed a warrant for the arrest of Clyde Littlefield, 21, on a murder charge, and a warrant for the arrest of Logan Besse, 22, on a charge of illegal possession of a firearm in liquor premise in connection to Hunter’s death.  

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

