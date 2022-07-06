Dewyone Wells (left) and Russell Blankenship (right) are both wanted out of central Ohio for various crimes.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is looking for the community’s help in finding two men from central Ohio accused of felonies.

Dewyone Wells is wanted for aggravated burglary, kidnapping, and aggravated robbery.

Russell Blankenship is wanted for kidnapping, robbery, and aggravated robbery.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest of Wells and Blankenship. Anyone with information may call Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 or send a tip to stopcrime.org.

All tips are anonymous.