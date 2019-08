COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are searching for three suspects they say stole more than $1,100 of glasses from a Sunglass Hut.

The theft took place July 16 at the Mall at Tuttle Crossing.

According to police, the three suspects could face felony charges due to the amount of product stolen.

SUNGLASS HUT THIEVES – KNOW THEM? On July 16th, 2019, these 3 suspects were seen shoplifting $1,100 dollars of… Posted by Columbus Division of Police on Saturday, August 10, 2019

Anyone with information on any or all of the suspects is asked to contact Det. Borghese at 614-645-2374 or sborghese@columbuspolice.org.