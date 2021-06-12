Police searching for suspects in Dublin robbery at end of Memorial Tournament

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) – Police are searching for two people involved in a robbery in Dublin.

The general manager of the Bogey Inn said it happened Sunday night after the end of the Memorial Tournament.

Surveillance video shows two individual rummaging around the store’s office area, damaging doors, safes, and the cash register.

The manager said between cash and damages, the suspect cost the business between $6,000 and $7,000.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Dublin Police at (614) 889-1112.

