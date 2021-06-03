Police searching for suspect who stabbed woman more than 30 times in Mansfield

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WCMH) — Police say a woman in Mansfield was hospitalized with more than 30 stab wounds after being attacked early Thursday morning.

According to the Mansfield Division of Police, at about 7:20 a.m., Thursday, an assault was reported in the 900 block of Brookfield Drive.

When emergency responders arrived on scene, they found a woman in her 70s suffering from more than 30 stab wounds. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Police did not release her condition.

The victim told police she was lying in bed when a male suspect somehow entered her apartment and began stabbing her. She said the suspect was in his teens to early 20s and may have had someone with him during the attack.

Officers continue to search for the suspect and are going door-to-door in the area asking residents if they have seen anyone matching the suspect’s description.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information on this stabbing to call Mansfield Police at 419-755-9748.