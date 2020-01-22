Police searching for suspect who robbed Columbus Arby’s at gunpoint

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a southwest Columbus Arby’s restaurant at gunpoint over the weekend.

On Saturday, Jan. 18, a man entered the Arby’s restaurant on the 1500 block of Georgesville Road at approximately 9 p.m.

The man then went to the back of the restaurant and, at gunpoint, ordered an employee to go to the front of the restaurant, police said.

The employee was soon joined by a second employee at the front of the store, and the suspect ordered both of them to open up all the registers, according to the police.

The employees gave the suspect an undetermined amount of cash, at which point he fled the store.

The suspect is described as a black male with a medium complexion, between 5-feet, 9-inches and 5-feet, 11-inches tall, with a medium build and facial hair. He was wearing dark jeans, a black jacket with a hood, black toboggan. He was armed with a small, black semi-automatic handgun.

Anyone with any information on this robbery is encouraged to contact Det. Agee with the Columbus Police at 614-645-3941.