Police searching for suspect in Walmart assault

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are searching for a suspect who assaulted a security officer at Walmart.

According to the Columbus Police Department’s Facebook page, police were dispatched on June 16 at approximately 10:50 p.m. to the Walmart at 3900 Morse Road regarding the incident.

A female suspect allegedly attempted to assault a Walmart employee, at which point the security officer intervened. The security officer was struck in the face, police said.

The security officer sustained injuries to her face and her eyeglasses were damaged as a result of being punched.

If anyone has any information as to the identity of the suspect, they are asked to contact the Columbus Police Strategic Response Bureau at 614-645-4610 or email pwolf@columbuspolice.org.