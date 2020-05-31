Police searching for suspect in fatal south Columbus shooting

Breaking News
by: NBC4 staff

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Police are investigating a shooting after a man was killed, early Sunday.

Columbus Police say they responded to a shooting where Jeffrey Devin Long, 26, was found suffering from gunshot wounds near Greenlawn and S. High street, Sunday at 1:39 a.m.  

According to authorities, Long was transported in critical condition to a near by hospital, where he succumbed to his injures at 1:39 a.m.

Police report state, the victim and the unknown suspect were engaged in a fight before the shooting.

Police ask anyone with information to call 614-645-4730.

