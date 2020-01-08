Police searching for suspect in fatal shooting near south Columbus bar

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police say the suspect in a fatal shooting near a south Columbus bar should be considered armed and dangerous.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 1:42am, Saturday, January 4, officers were called to a sports bar in the 3500 block of Parsons Avenue on the report of a shooting in the parking lot.

When officers arrived on scene, they found Joseph Edward Fisher, 27, lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound.

Fisher was taken to Grant Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

Police say the suspect, later identified as Troy Duncan Capers II, was involved in a minor altercation with patrons of the bar earlier in the night, left the area but returned later with a handgun and shot Fisher before leaving the area.

Capers has been charged with one count of muder for Fisher’s death, and a warrant has been filed for his arrest. Police continue to search for Capers, who they say should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police ask anyone with information on the shooting to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.