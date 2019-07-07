Police searching for suspect in attempted robbery of Columbus bank

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are on the lookout for a man accused of attempting to rob a bank last week.

According to police, a man carrying a handgun entered the Chase Bank on Brice Road on July 3 just before 6 p.m.

The suspect demanded money from the bank’s employees, threatening to blow up the bank if his demands were not met, police said.

Bank employees could not meet the suspect’s demands because the teller area was locked, police said.

According to police, the suspect fired a shot into the floor and then robbed a vendor inside the bank.

The suspect fled out the front door and was last seen driving a silver or grey Honda Civic or similar-looking vehicle.

The suspect was described as a black male, between 6-foot and 6-foot, 3-inches tall, weighing approximately between 150 and 180 pounds. He appears to be between 25-30 years old. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black t-shirt, a black ball cap, burgundy pants, and black tennis shoes. He was carrying a black handgun, police said.







Anyone with information on this crime or the identity of the suspect(s) is asked to contact Columbus Police Robbery Unit at (614) 645-4665 or to remain anonymous, contact Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).