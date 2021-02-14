Police searching for suspect in armed robbery of west Columbus store

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are searching for an armed suspect who robbed a Dollar General store on the west side of Columbus Saturday night.

According to police, the suspect entered the store on the 1300 block of West Broad Street at approximately 8:34 p.m. and walked up to the register with a few items.

When the clerk started ringing up the items, the suspect allegedly raised a black handgun from his right pocket.

The clerk summoned the manager, who opened the register and pulled money from the till, placing it in a bag, police said.

The suspect took the bag and fled east into an alley parallel to West Broad Street, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4665.