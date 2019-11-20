Police searching for Short North bank robbery suspect

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a man who robbed a Short North bank.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 11:45am, Tuesday, a man entered the Chase Bank located at 677 N. High Street and handed the teller a note demanding money.





The teller complied with the suspect and gave him an undetermined amount of money, before the suspect left the bank.

The suspect is described as a white male, in his 40s, about 6 feet tall, 200 to 230 pounds, wearing a black beanie cap, a tan hooded zip up jacket, with an Ohio State sweatshirt underneath and blue jeans.

Police ask anyone with information on the suspect to call the CPD Robbery Unit at 614-645-4665 or go online at Publiceyes.org.

The Public Eyes organization is a group of central Ohio banks and financial institutions that offer rewards for tips on bank robbery and fraud. For additional information on bank robberies and submitting tips, log on to the Public Eyes website.