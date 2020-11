BELLEFONTAINE, Ohio (WCMH) — Bellefontaine Police are searching for a 13-year-old girl they said ran away from home early Sunday morning.

Abbie Heuer is believed to have left her home at approximately 1:15 a.m. Sunday.

Abbie was last seen in the area of West Auburn and South Troy Road with a backpack.

Anyone with any information on her location is asked to contact the Bellefontaine Police Department at 937-599-1010.