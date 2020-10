COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a suspect who stole three bulldog puppies from a Petland on Sunday night.

Police say the suspect pulled up in a red SUV at 2620 Bethel Road around 1:07 a.m. and broke a glass door to get inside.

According to police, he carried the puppies out in a duffle bag, holding one by the neck as he fled the scene after breaking into the cages.

Police ask anyone with information to call 614-645-2091.