COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is looking for community help in finding nine central Ohio felons wanted for a variety of crimes.

Richard Jones

Wanted for: Felonious Assault

Kathleen Starkey

Wanted for: Four counts of Robbery

Omer Ramadhan

Wanted for: Two counts of Aggravated Arson

Dahir Ali

Wanted for: Kidnapping and Felonious Assault

Corrina Smith

Wanted for: Weapons Under Disability

Jermaine Miller

Wanted for: Illegal Possession of a Firearm

James Germany

Wanted for: Two counts of Robbery

Ciera Little

Wanted for: Felonious Assault

Shawn Hoover

Wanted for: Discharging a firearm into habitation and Weapons Under Disability

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest of these felons. Anyone with information may call Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 or send a tip to stopcrime.org.

All tips are anonymous.