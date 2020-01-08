Police searching for missing Delaware man

DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — Delaware Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing adult.

Clyde Britton, 59, was last seen on Friday at his neighbor’s residence on Spring Street. He left on foot with no keys or cell phone, and did not have a coat on.

Mr. Britton is 5-feet, 11-inches tall and weighs approximately 155 pounds. He has brown eyes, grey hair, and a mustache.

Anyone with information regarding Clyde Britton’s whereabouts should contact Delaware Police at (740)203-1112 or policetipline@delawareohio.net.

