COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are searching for a missing teen after he left his home distraught Monday.

Dylan Burton, 17, was last seen on Baroma Drive and Vida Court after a domestic dispute.

Burton is black with black hair and brown eyes. He is about five-feet, eight-inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and glasses.

Anyone with information about Burton’s whereabouts is asked to call Columbus Police at 614-645-4624.