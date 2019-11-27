Police: No child ever in vehicle taken in north Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police say a child was never in a reported stolen vehicle in north Columbus, Wednesday.

According to Columbus police, a vehicle was reported stolen in the area of Karl Road and S.R. 161. Police say they were told a 6-year-old child was inside the vehicle when it was taken.

Later, officers were able to locate the car and the suspect in the area of E. 26th Avenue and Cleveland Avenue. After investigating, police determined no child was ever in the car.

No other information has been released.