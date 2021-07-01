Police searching for missing 12-year-old girl

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police are asking for help locating a missing girl.

Police say 12-year-old Cynthia Anna Aagard was last seen around 7:15 p.m., Wednesday, in the area of 5763 Privilege Drive after being told to run laps.

Her bike was later found at Franks Park off Frazell Road.

Cynthia has black hair, brown eyes. She’s 5 feet 4 inches tall, 200 pounds and was last seen wearing a bright yellow shirt, and black and red pants with a Christmas design.

Police ask anyone with information on Cynthia’s whereabouts to call the Columbus Division of Police Special Victims/Missing Person Unit at 614-645-4624.