Police searching for missing 10-year-old Columbus girl

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police in Columbus are searching for a 10-year-old girl who was last seen early Wednesday evening.

Lamya Bentley, 10, was last seen around 6:15 p.m. inside Junior Achievement of Central Ohio in the area of East 2nd Avenue and Summit Street.

She is described as a black female standing 5’7″ and weighing 70 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She has shoulder-length braids with purple and pink highlights.

She was last seen wearing black boots and a turquoise pajama shirt with sheep on it.

Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4624 or 614-645-4545.