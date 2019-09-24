Police searching for man who tried to run driver off I-270

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A Delaware County man is hoping police find and arrest the driver he said tried to run him off of I-270 during a road rage incident.

Randy Spivey was merging onto I-270 from U.S. 23 on the city’s south side when he saw a driver quickly approaching.

“It looked like he was trying to speed up on me a little bit, like he didn’t want me getting in front of him,” Spivey explained.

Shortly thereafter, while both vehicles were driving along the interstate, Spivey said the other driver hit the side of his car with his vehicle.

Both drivers continued down the road until they reached the ramp onto I-70. That is when Spivey said the other driver stopped, put his vehicle in reverse and hit the front of Spivey’s van.

“I mean, sure, you could be mad at somebody, but why would you want to kill them?” said Spivey. “I mean, that’s the way I look at it, the dude straight out wanted to kill me.”

According to police, the other driver continued on I-70 west.

As of right now, investigators do not have any suspects, but they are looking for a blue steel Chevy pickup truck, with the model year between 2010 and 2015.

Spivey is hopeful the other driver will be caught.

“If he lost it on an interstate like that, driving down 65 miles per hour, I think he will be capable, to me, of about anything,” he said. “If you wanted somebody off the road at 65 miles per hour, you’re capable of anything.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Columbus police at (614) 645-4545.