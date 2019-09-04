Police: Dog breeder robbed at gunpoint; puppy stolen

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a dog breeder at gunpoint and escaped with a 16-week-old puppy.

The incident happened at a home on Acres Drive on the city’s southeast side.

Aleisha Marcum told NBC4 that a man replied to a Facebook ad she posted, inquiring about one of the puppies she was selling.

“It kind of struck me as odd because he didn’t ask me very many questions about them,” Marcum explained.

Within about 10 minutes of the call, a man approached her family’s home.

Marcum said the man told her he heard about the puppies from a neighbor and asked to see them.

Shortly thereafter, Marcum said the man pulled a gun on her.

She and her relatives ran inside while the man grabbed a puppy that was not for sale, and escaped with it, she said.

“I’m glad that me and my kids and my brother are safe, but these dogs mean more to me than just the breeding and all of that, the showing,” she said. “They’re creatures. They have feelings and I’m just worried about what he’s doing with her.”

The city of Columbus and the Department of Public Safety has established several Internet Purchase Exchange Zones where the public can safely meet to finalize online transactions.

For a list of those locations, click here.

Anyone with information on Marcum’s missing puppy is encouraged to call Columbus police at (614) 645-4545.