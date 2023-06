COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are searching for a man accused of robbing a Huntington Bank near Easton Town Center on Friday morning.

Columbus police say a man walked into the Huntington Bank on Morse Crossing about 9:30 a.m., displayed a handgun and demanded money, threatening to shoot employees. He left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police released two photos of the suspect:

Photo of a man suspected of robbing a bank in Columbus, Ohio, on June 16, 2023

Anyone with information is asked to contact the robbery unit at 614-645-4665.