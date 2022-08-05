WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) — Pike County police are looking for a man after authorities received a call of an unresponsive man in Waverly.

On Aug. 4 at 1:36 p.m., officers responded to calls that Deric Lansing, 42, was unresponsive at 5711 State Route 220, according to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office. Lansing was pronounced deceased.

Authorities are now looking for Charles Jeffrey Meddock, 50, who may have information. Meddock is 5’10 and 250 pounds, and was last seen driving a silver 2013 Kia Forte with an Ohio handicap license plate number 643ZEF.

Pike County police is asking anyone with information to call the sheriff’s office at 740-947-2111.