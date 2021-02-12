Police searching for man last seen at bus stop near downtown Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police are asking for help locating a man with dementia, who was last seen at a bus stop near downtown.  

According to police, Walter E. Medley, 81, was last seen at a bus stop in the area of S. Ohio Avenue and E. Main Street.  

Police say Medley does suffer from dementia.  

He is described as being 5 feet 10 inches tall, 180 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a tan button up shirt, blue jeans, a dark blue jacket and a blue winter cap with a bill.  

Police ask anyone with information on Medley’s whereabouts to call 614-645-4624 or 614-645-4545. 

