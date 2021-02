COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for child that was in the backseat of a vehicle stolen from the northeast side of the city.

According to police, the 4-month-old child was in the back of a maroon Acura MDX that was stolen from Tamarack Circle, Tuesday morning.

Police say the child was wearing navy pants and a maroon long sleeve shirt with the words “My Little Cutie” on it.

