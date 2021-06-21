Police searching for high-risk missing teen from west Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police are asking for help locating a missing teen.  

According to Columbus police, 14-year-old Faith Robinson was last seen, Monday, in the area of W. Mound Street and Whitethorn Avenue. Police say she is considered a high-risk missing child.  

Faith is described as being 5 feet 6 inches tall, 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a hand peace sign, gray yoga pants, and gray/white Jordan tennis shoes. 

Police ask anyone who has information on Faith’s location to call 614-645-4545. 

