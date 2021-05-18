Police searching for high-risk missing man from west Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police say a man missing from west Columbus is considered high risk.

According to Columbus police, Phillip C. Ryan, 72, left his home on Siskin Avenue Tuesday morning and hasn’t been seen since.

Police say Ryan stated his father, who is deceased, was in trouble and he needed to get to him.

Ryan is 5 feet 7 inches tall, gray hair, blue eyes and around 150 pounds.

He was driving a blue 2017 Ford Focus with Ohio plates HDT 6333.

Anyone with information on Ryan’s whereabouts is asked to call the Columbus Division of Police at 614-645-4545.