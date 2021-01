COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are asking for help locating a 12-year-old girl who went missing from the Linden area.

According to police, Nieeri Batie was last seen on foot in the area of Myrtle and Minnesota avenues.

She is described as being about 5 feet 6 inches tall, approximately 125 pounds, and was last seen wearing pink jacket and blue jeans.

Police ask anyone with information on Nieeri’s whereabouts to call the Columbus Division of Police at 614-645-4545.