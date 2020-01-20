Police searching for driver in crash that took down utility pole in Hilltop area

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that was found crashed on W. Mound Street.

Just before 2am, Monday, Columbus police were called to the area of W. Mound Street and Woodbury Avenue on the report of a crash.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a utility pole that had been struck and a crashed vehicle apparently abandoned.

Police say they continue to search for the driver of the vehicle and W. Mound Street remains closed while crews work to repair the utility poles.