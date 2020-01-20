Police searching for driver in crash that took down utility pole in Hilltop area

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that was found crashed on W. Mound Street.  

Just before 2am, Monday, Columbus police were called to the area of W. Mound Street and Woodbury Avenue on the report of a crash. 

When officers arrived on scene, they found a utility pole that had been struck and a crashed vehicle apparently abandoned.  

Police say they continue to search for the driver of the vehicle and W. Mound Street remains closed while crews work to repair the utility poles.  

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools