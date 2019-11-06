Police searching for driver after car crashes into northeast Columbus apartment

2019 General Election Guide
COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person was hurt, and police are searching for the driver after a car crashed into a northeast Columbus apartment.  

At about 2:35am, Wednesday, officers were called to an apartment in the 4300 block of Goldengate Square on the report of a vehicle into a building.  

Police say the driver of the car ran from the scene after crashing into an apartment complex. 

One person inside the apartment was transported to Mount Carmel St. Ann’s with non-life-threatening injuries.  

Police continue to investigate.  

