COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — On July 22 at 7:48 a.m. a woman entered Salam Market & Bakery in north Columbus and when an employee was in the back of the store, the suspect walked behind the counter and stole the keys to his car.

CAR THIEF:



On 7/22/20@7:48am- suspect entered Salam Market & Bakery at 5676 Emporium Square. (Cleveland Ave. & E. Dublin Granville Rd. area)



She stole employees keys & car.



Car found on Champion Ave. last night.



Info on suspect-CPD: 614-645-2091 or bbeard@columbuspolice.org pic.twitter.com/MTRnylUCIP — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) July 31, 2020

The car is a 2019 Toyota Corolla. The suspect then left the business with the victim’s car.

The stolen car was found July 30 on Champion Ave., but the suspect has yet to be identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call 614-645-2091.