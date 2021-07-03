Police searching for brothers missing from the west Columbus

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are searching for two brothers who were last seen in the Hilltop area of Columbus.

Columbus Police originally reported 11-year-old Zion Barnett missing Friday and now say his older brother, 13-year-old Gary Barnett, is also missing. The children were last seen near North Wheatland Avenue and West Broad Street on Tuesday, June 29.

Police say Zion was last seen wearing a red and black zip up hoodie and black shorts. He is described as 4’10”, 110 pounds and having black hair, brown eyes and a chipped right front tooth.

Gary is described as 5’0″, 115 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police did not give a description of what he was last seen wearing.

Gary Barnett
Zion Barnett

If you know their whereabouts, please contact the Columbus Police Department at 614-645-4545. Reference report numbers 213016439 and 210479124.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Forecast: July 3, 2021

NBC4 at 11pm

End to Operation Steady Resolve

J. D. Vance running for Senate

NBC4 community garden

Crew fans preparing

More Local News