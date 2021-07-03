Police searching for brothers missing from the west Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are searching for two brothers who were last seen in the Hilltop area of Columbus.

Columbus Police originally reported 11-year-old Zion Barnett missing Friday and now say his older brother, 13-year-old Gary Barnett, is also missing. The children were last seen near North Wheatland Avenue and West Broad Street on Tuesday, June 29.

Police say Zion was last seen wearing a red and black zip up hoodie and black shorts. He is described as 4’10”, 110 pounds and having black hair, brown eyes and a chipped right front tooth.

Gary is described as 5’0″, 115 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police did not give a description of what he was last seen wearing.

Gary Barnett Zion Barnett

If you know their whereabouts, please contact the Columbus Police Department at 614-645-4545. Reference report numbers 213016439 and 210479124.