Police searching for boy, 11, missing from Columbus’ east side

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police have issued an alert for a missing 11-year-old boy from the city’s east side.

Police are looking for Javeiontay Wallace, 11, who was last seen in the area of Atcheson Avenue and Trevitt Street Monday.

Javeiontay is a black boy with black hair and brown eyes. He is 4-feet, 8-inches tall and weighs approximately 90 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue short-sleeved shirt and tan pants.

Anyone with any information regarding Javeiontay is asked to call Columbus Police at 614-645-4624.