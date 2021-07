COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are asking for help locating a boy missing from east Columbus.

Columbus police say 12-year-old Jonathan Hairston was last seen Wednesday in the area of E. Livingston Avenue and Simpson Drive.

Jonathan is 5 feet 1 inch tall, 125 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black pants and white shoes.

Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 614-645-4545.