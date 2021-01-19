Police arrest man in connection with stabbing near southeast Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Dustin Parsley, 27, is in police custody, according to Columbus authorities.

Police identified Parsley as the suspect involved in a stabbing that occurred on Jan. 17 around 5:37 p.m., near the 1800 block of Lockbourne Road.

Police said officers arrested Parsley on Tuesday after executing an arrest warrant.

On the day of the incident, police found a 60-year-old man suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The victim told officers that he had a friend, who he knew as Dustin, over to his home when for no reason, Dustin stabbed the victim multiple times.

The victim told police that Dustin stabbed himself in the neck during the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4141.