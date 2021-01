REYNOLDSBURG (WCMH) – Police are investigating a shooting in the Reynoldsburg area.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the 8000 block of Goldsmith Drive on a report of shooting on Jan. 19 around 2 p.m. Police were told that someone was injured at the scene, but no one was found.

Officers at the scene obtained information on a possible suspect and are searching for them in the Reynoldsburg area.

Police continue to investigate the crime.