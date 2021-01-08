Police search for suspect involved in purse snatching near Morse Road

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Police are investigating a robbery after a 51-year-old woman’s purse was stolen.

The Columbus Division of Police said officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Morse Road, on a report of robbery.

According to investigators, the suspect grabbed the victim’s purse and a struggle ensued. The victim fell to the ground and the suspect left with the purse. The victim sustained minor injuries and did not require medical attention, according to investigators.

Police described the suspect as a female in her early to late teens, thin build with dark hair, wrapped in a bun. She was seen wearing a short black sleeve shirt, jeans, and possibly red shoes.

Police ask anyone with information to call 614-461-8477.