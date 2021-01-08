Police search for suspect involved in purse snatching near Morse Road

Local News

by: NBC4 staff

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Police are investigating a robbery after a 51-year-old woman’s purse was stolen.

The Columbus Division of Police said officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Morse Road, on a report of robbery.

According to investigators, the suspect grabbed the victim’s purse and a struggle ensued.  The victim fell to the ground and the suspect left with the purse. The victim sustained minor injuries and did not require medical attention, according to investigators.

Police described the suspect as a female in her early to late teens, thin build with dark hair, wrapped in a bun. She was seen wearing a short black sleeve shirt, jeans, and possibly red shoes.  

Police ask anyone with information to call 614-461-8477.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools