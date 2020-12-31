Police search for suspect involved in bank robbery in southwest Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Police are searching for a suspect, who robbed a Fifth Third bank on the southwest side of Columbus.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, the suspect approached the counter and wrote a threatening message on a piece of paper, demanding money from the teller around 1:49 p.m. on Dec. 31.

Police said the teller complied with the demands and the suspect left the bank with an undetermined amount of cash. He was last seen running northbound through the parking lot.

Police described the suspect as a male who’s about 5-foot 5-inches to 5-foot 9-inches with a medium build. He was wearing a yellow hoodie, black beanie, blue medical mask, black gloves, jeans, and work boots.

Police ask anyone with information to contact 614-645-4665.