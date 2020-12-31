Police search for suspect involved in bank robbery in southwest Columbus

Local News

by: NBC4 staff

Posted: / Updated:
sirens generic_35935

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Police are searching for a suspect, who robbed a Fifth Third bank on the southwest side of Columbus.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, the suspect approached the counter and wrote a threatening message on a piece of paper, demanding money from the teller around 1:49 p.m. on Dec. 31.

Police said the teller complied with the demands and the suspect left the bank with an undetermined amount of cash. He was last seen running northbound through the parking lot.

Police described the suspect as a male who’s about 5-foot 5-inches to 5-foot 9-inches with a medium build. He was wearing a yellow hoodie, black beanie, blue medical mask, black gloves, jeans, and work boots.

Police ask anyone with information to contact 614-645-4665.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools